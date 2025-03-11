Sam Asghari makes rare admission about ex Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is admitting that he owes his success to his ex-wife Britney Spears.

The actor and model, 31, reflected on his marriage to the Princess of Pop, 43, in a recent episode of Sirius XM's The Nikki and Brie Show.

It began with host Brie Garcia asking The Traitors star Asghari if he would banish someone for saying he got his career because of someone he dated. After initially agreeing, he restructured his response.

"It's a hand to hand," he said. "I mean, that's what happened to me when I started acting. I've been an actor ever since high school. We met on a acting set with my last partner [Spears] who I was married to, but I couldn't help that she was the biggest superstar in the world and that kind of gave me a kick start."

He continued, "So you know, it was both, so it's not banished, but whatever, but what's another you're option if you don't banish them?"

He then spoke of a "firm gray area" in terms of fame.

"You know, everybody's famous by association. You know, whether you work with something or you, it’s just how it is," said Asghari.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022, roughly nine months after announcing their engagement in September 2021.

The pair then separated a year later and filed for divorce in early March 2024.

Asghari is now dating Brooke Irvine.