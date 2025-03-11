Pete Davidson reeling in Kim Kardashian for round two

Comedian Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are getting back together it appears.

The news has been shared in a report made by RadarOnline and their well-placed source explained that the gears are already in motion because “They saw each other behind the scenes and had a chance to chat for while.”

A main reason is because “Kim has a soft spot for Pete and always will.”

Over all “Kim cherishes the time they spent together,” and the only reason for their break up was because Pete wasn’t in the right state of mind at the time.

“He was so inexperienced with fame, that made it difficult,” plus the “bullying" from Kanye West “definitely didn't help,” the couple’s case either.

Hence, Kim has other feelings when it comes to a rekindling because, “Now she’s toying with the idea of some late-night rendezvous. I mean, let’s be real, their chemistry has never been a problem; she’s still raving about how amazing the intimacy was.”

For those unversed, the source also revealed, “when Kim and Pete first broke things off, she was heartbroken – she was all in for him. But now? She’s realizing he’s way more fun as just a casual fling. She’s not looking to make him her forever guy anymore; she’s totally abandoned the idea of him being ‘The One.'”

“She can’t just hook up with any random guy without fearing her trust might get shattered. That’s why a no-strings-attached situation with Pete seems like the perfect match for her right now!” the same source concluded by saying.