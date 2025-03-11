How Jason Momoa asked James Gunn for a new DCU role

James Gunn is letting everyone in on Jason Mamoa's earlier enthusiasm for the role of Lobo, an antihero in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Gunn marked the anniversary of the first time antihero Lobo—who appeared on DC Comics—with a screenshot on his X account on Monday.

“On the anniversary of Lobo, I can't help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios -- the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo,” wrote the filmmaker.

The screenshot showed Mamoa, 45, pounce for the role with a simple text, writing, "F****** LOBO," in his chat with Gunns, who alongside Peter Safran had become cochairman and co-CEO of DC Studios at the time.

The Aquaman star will now return to the world of DC as Lobo—set for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

“I’ve loved watching Jason bring him to life & can’t wait to share that with all of you,” Gunns added of Mamoa's new role.

The movie will follow Gunn and Safran’s reboot of the DC Universe, Superman (in theaters July 11, 2025).

Momoa’s other upcoming projects include animated Animal Friends, Julian Schnabel drama In the Hand of Dante, and A Minecraft Movie.