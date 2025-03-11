Gisele Bundchen embraces new chapter with Joaquim Valente after stepping out of Tom Brady's shadow: Source

Gisele Bundchen embraces new chapter with Joaquim Valente after stepping out of Tom Brady's shadow

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly ”loving” her new chapter of life with fiance Joaquim Valente after stepping out of Tom Brady's “shadow.”

The 44-year-old supermodel, who welcomed a son with Valente in February, feels much “freer” with the Jiu-Jitsu instructor, as per a report by Page Six.

A source told the outlet that the proud mom of three "felt like she lived in Tom's shadow for a long time."

However, the source added that Bundshen is "grateful for what she had" with the athlete," and has always looked upon her previous relationship as a blessing as the NFL star and the Brazilian beauty welcomed two children together during their 13-year marriage.

Bundchen is now "absolutely loving" her new chapter with Valente.

An insider revealed to People that Bundchen and Valente, who were first romantically linked in June 2023, named their newborn son River.

The news of the baby boy's arrival was first broken by TMZ.

It is pertinent to mention that Brady and Bundchen, who parted ways in 2022, are parents to 15-year-old son Benjamin and 12-year-old daughter Vivian.