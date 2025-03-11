Emily Osment, Jack Anthony take major decision post separation

Emily Osment has reportedly finalized her divorce from Jack Anthony, just days after filing for separation.

According to TMZ, Osment submitted settlement documents on Monday, March 10, coinciding with her birthday.

The filing came three days after she initiated divorce proceedings, citing irreconcilable differences.

Moreover, Osment listed their separation date as December 7, 2024, marking the end of their marriage just two months after their October wedding.

As per Daily Mail, Osment, known for her roles in Hannah Montana and Spy Kids, has not publicly addressed the split.

However, on her birthday, she shared Instagram tributes from friends and family, avoiding mention of her divorce.

Additionally, the former couple, who reportedly met in 2021, announced their engagement in June 2023.

Furthermore, Osment expressed her love for Anthony in a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, calling their relationship "magical" and "uniquely ours."

It is worth mentioning that the pair had signed a prenuptial agreement and share no children.