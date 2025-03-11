 
Geo News

Emily Osment, Jack Anthony take major decision post separation

Emily Osment and Jack Anthony reportedly make a major decision about their marriage after filing for separation

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Emily Osment, Jack Anthony take major decision post separation
Emily Osment, Jack Anthony take major decision post separation

Emily Osment has reportedly finalized her divorce from Jack Anthony, just days after filing for separation.

According to TMZ, Osment submitted settlement documents on Monday, March 10, coinciding with her birthday. 

The filing came three days after she initiated divorce proceedings, citing irreconcilable differences. 

Moreover, Osment listed their separation date as December 7, 2024, marking the end of their marriage just two months after their October wedding.

As per Daily Mail, Osment, known for her roles in Hannah Montana and Spy Kids, has not publicly addressed the split. 

However, on her birthday, she shared Instagram tributes from friends and family, avoiding mention of her divorce.

Additionally, the former couple, who reportedly met in 2021, announced their engagement in June 2023. 

Furthermore, Osment expressed her love for Anthony in a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, calling their relationship "magical" and "uniquely ours."

It is worth mentioning that the pair had signed a prenuptial agreement and share no children.

Meghan Markle hits back at bullying claims after former staff's brutal allegations
Meghan Markle hits back at bullying claims after former staff's brutal allegations
Meghan Markle is turning into a momager to Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle is turning into a momager to Princess Lilibet
Royal family struggles to build relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids
Royal family struggles to build relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids
Wendy Williams lands in the hospital after begging people on the street for help
Wendy Williams lands in the hospital after begging people on the street for help
Meghan Markle's character called into question
Meghan Markle's character called into question
Gisele Bundchen embraces new chapter with Joaquim Valente after stepping out of Tom Brady's shadow: Source
Gisele Bundchen embraces new chapter with Joaquim Valente after stepping out of Tom Brady's shadow: Source
Jury gives verdict on 'Moana' lawsuit
Jury gives verdict on 'Moana' lawsuit
Olivia Culpo shared fertility fears two years before pregnancy news
Olivia Culpo shared fertility fears two years before pregnancy news