Downfall of Meghan Markle: Duchess hit with ridicule after ridicule

Meghan Markle warned she has no relatability to sell

March 11, 2025

Meghan Markle’s ‘unlikable’ personality has just become a topic of great discussion now that reports are circulating about her huge hurdles pertaining to a Hollywood empire.

Crisis communications expert and founder of Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge made these comments in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The conversation saw him getting rather candid about the “unlikable” narrative Meghan’s been slapped with for years now and branded it a “high hurdle” for her.

“Many people, whether rightly or wrongly, viewed Markle as unlikable, and that's an incredibly high hurdle to clear if you're trying to launch a brand and sell a show,” he began by saying.

After all, “Relatability is a key factor in developing likability, both of which are needed for marketability.”

And “if you look at the variables in the overarching 'branding equation,' this is an instance where Markle is seemingly stepping back and reworking the math.”

But it is important to note that Mr Eldridge fears “all of this, however, hinges on one final variable: authenticity.”

“If the audience thinks she comes off as more tactical than transparent, the scaffolding will crumble quickly,” he warned near the end before signing off. 

