Meghan Markle is now making Netflix want to run

Meghan Markle is reportedly making the last streaming giant in the US regret ever taking her on.

A well-placed inside source shared all of this during their interview with Express where the multi-million-dollar deal came into question.

For those unversed with the exact figures its reported that Meghan and Harry have a £85 million deal.

“It doesn’t matter how much Netflix try and spin this, With Love, Meghan has not been a success either critically or commercially. It’s been savaged by critics the world over, sure there have been a few lukewarm reviews of the series, but in general it’s been poorly received.”

In the beginning “Meghan and the Netflix PR machine tried to gloss over the failure by having the Duchess post on social media that the show had broken into the top ten rankings, but it just as quickly dropped out again. Even the SAG Awards, which aired in February, is still in the Top 10 Global list and has been pretty consistently while Meghan’s show is nowhere to be seen,” the source explained.

But, “the big issue Netflix has is that they paid way too much money to Harry and Meghan for content and they haven’t got their money’s worth yet.”

Because “The royal duo was paid over $110million (£85.2million) and so far, they’ve produced three seasons of shows that all ran for only one season, with 18 episodes in total. That works out at roughly $6million (£4.6million) per episode.”

“You would expect to spend $6million (£4.6million) per series, but per show is horrendously over budget. Netflix are going to have to either keep churning out content with them or cut their losses and run,” the same insider also noted before signing off.