Zach Bryan 'back in dating game' months after Brianna LaPaglia split

By
Web Desk
March 11, 2025

Zach Bryan is 'back in the dating game' four months after parting ways with Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

The 28-year-old singer was seen with a stunning mystery woman at a pub in New York City on Thursday, March 13.

“Zach Bryan came in with his local female friend and security,” the source told Page Six.

“Rumor was that they were on a date, and she’s Australian,” revealed the confidant, adding that Zach stayed at the venue for over an hour.

In images obtained by the outlet, the Something in the Orange hitmaker can be seen in a blue blazer, a T-shirt and a ball cap, while the mystery woman wore a chic long black coat, black denim pants and black shoes.

For those unversed, Zach called it quits with Brianna in October 2024 after one year of dating.

