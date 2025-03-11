 
James Cameron reveals why wife couldn't give feedback on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

James Cameron's wife watched an early cut of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

March 11, 2025

James Cameron’s wife couldn’t stop crying after watching the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Cameron’s wife was shown an early cut on December 22, and it touched her deeply, leaving her crying and unable to give the filmmaker any feedback right away.

“My wife watched the whole thing from end to end. She had kept herself away from it, and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was Dec. 22,” Cameron told Empire.

He continued: “She bawled for four hours. She kept trying to get her shit back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time.’”

The Titanic filmmaker also revealed recently that the third installment in the franchise will be longer than The Way of Water, which runs for three hours and 12 minutes.

While plot details are kept under wraps, Cameron shared insight into the upcoming movie at the D23 event last year.

“You’ll see a lot more Pandora that you never saw before,” he shared, adding, “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit theaters on December 19, 2025. The cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curti and more.

