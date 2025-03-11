Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reflect on first date

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have become a power couple in Hollywood. The pair, who are now engaged, looked back on their first date.

Taking to Instagram, the music producer shared a clip where the duo recreated the moments of their first date.

“I thought it would be really cool if we came back and cooked with Jazz. Do you not know who Jazz is?” the 37-year-old said while ordering the same shrimp curry dish they had ordered on their first date.

“We’re making fried shrimp with curry,” he continued. “It looks so perfect."

Selena and Benny have dated for over a year and decided to get engaged last December.

As they said in an interview with Interview Magazine, the couple has remarkable chemistry.

“I’m more of an introvert that can be an extrovert, but the obligation has to be there,” the 32-year-old said. “So it’s nice to have someone who balances that out and gets me out of the house.”

In reply, Benny said their bond is “so good” because “she calms [him] down when [he] needs it. Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say."