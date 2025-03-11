Meghan Markle talks 'Suits' and reveals what she took from set

Meghan Markle is reminiscing about her hit legal drama Suits.

Meghan played Rachel Zane in the show and exited it after her character tied the knot in season seven.

The show found new audiences after it was made available on Netflix in 2023. The resurgence led to a new spinoff series titled Suits: L.A.

In a new interview, Meghan told People: "I'm not surprised that people are rediscovering Suits, because it was so well written and so well produced."

"It's a time capsule for me," she remarked.

Revealing what she took from the set, she said: "I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! That’s the one thing I kept."

Meghan also shared excitement over the new spinoff series on Peacock.

"I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air," she said.

The Duchess of Sussex previously explained why she left the show after getting engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

In the couple's engagement interview in November 2017, Meghan said: "I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series.”

“I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team," Meghan Markle added. “I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on.”