Chrissy Teigen stuns John Legend with wild Easter prank

Chrissy Teigen took Easter to the next level by surprising her husband, John Legend, with an egg that left him stunned.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, March 10, the 39-year-old model and actress shared a post with a video of her playing a prank on Legend.

In the video, Teigen can be heard telling her husband, “I got you an Easter egg and I put a present inside.”

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter and pianist looked unsure and quipped, “I don’t trust you,” while smiling.

When he opened the egg, he found a small hand with the middle finger sticking up.

Teigen laughed at her joke while the Minefields hitmaker held up the egg and articulated, “Wow.”

Other than this, the Good Burger 2 actress’ post also included videos and photographs of their children, namely Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wrex, 20 months, who were playing and smiling.

In the first snap, Esti was featured sitting in her high chair with chocolate on her face, showing her love for crepes.

“I love crepes, I love crepes, I love crepes,” she exclaimed.

The mother of four also added a caption under her post that read, “She loves crepes!!!!’

Notably, this post came after Teigen noted on her podcast Self-Conscious that she does not want her children to be people-pleasers like her.

She said, “Really scared of passing this along to my kids. I think that is the big realisation for me is, I can't do this to my kids.”

“I don't ever want them to feel like they have to perform for everybody and be good all the time, but I know that sometimes I probably am that way. I do want them to be the most polite, and I don't want people to think that they're just celebrity a***hole kids,” she explained.

“And so I might go harder the other direction to make sure that they don't come off that way,” Chrissy Teigen highlighted.