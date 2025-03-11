Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s shocking tennis match interaction revealed

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s tense exchange at the BNP Paribas Open in California has finally been revealed.

The 27-year-old media personality and socialite joined her boyfriend Chalamet at a tennis match on Sunday, March 9, where people noticed their awkward kiss and conversation, leading to rumours about their relationship.

Now, lipreader Jeremy Freeman told DailyMail.com that the 29-year-old French actor was focused on the game between Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert, while Jenner wanted to take a photo together.

Freeman shared that Jenner asked Chalamet to take a kissing photo, to which he agreed but kept watching the game and told her, “Wait a minute, love.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then held the Dune actor’s face and kissed him, but he kept his eyes open and on the match.

She told him, “Eye contact!” to which he replied, “Go on,” adding, “Yum, yep.”

After leaning back in his chair, Chalamet made a face and quipped, “Ow!”

Following his response, Jenner laughingly asked, “Are you ok?”

As the Life of Kylie alum kept stroking the Wonka star’s stomach, he said, “No problem, I’m good, don’t worry about it.”

Then, as she kept touching him, Chalamet focused on the game and told her, “Watch the point, watch the point.”