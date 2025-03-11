 
Scarlett Johansson reveals why she keeps kids out of public eye

Scarlett Johansson is the mother of daughter Rose, 10, and son Cosmo, 3

March 11, 2025

Scarlett Johansson has finally revealed why she keeps her children out of the public eye.

In an interview with InStyle, the 40-year-old actress shared that her daughter Rose, whom she welcomed with ex Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, whom she shares with hubby Colin Jost, privacy is "precious" to her.

"But if anyone knows me, I definitely over-share. I'm not a closed book, you know?" she began. 

"I'm politically active and vocal about it. But I am a private person in the sense that I value my close friendships. My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy,” said the Her actress.

Scarlett continued, “The anonymity of my children is very precious to me. I was talking to my daughter the other day, because she said, ‘Oh, I would love to make videos for The Outset, She was like, ‘Why can't I?’ And I said, ‘Well, other than the fact that you're 10…’ "

The Avengers star added that the idea of celebrity seems nice, but it's a significant weight to carry.

“The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle," explained Scarlett

"The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to that, you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone's choice, that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go,” she added.

