Meghan Markle’s show blasted by former pal who found one thing infuriating

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show is being mocked by a former pal and pop culture guru.

Nick Ede, who knew Meghan when she was starring on Suits, said there’s nothing in With Love, Meghan, that he “cares for.”

He also argued that the show patronized viewers instead of informing.

During an appearance on the Right Royal Podcast, Nick said: “I always look at everything I do…saying to myself ‘Do you care?’ and the first thing I did when I watched it was say ‘No I don’t care’. There was nothing about it that I cared for.”

“I didn’t care about the way I felt I was being almost patronized, I didn’t care for the way that the guests were treated,” he shared.

“I didn’t really care about the takeaway tips, I felt they were all pretty patronizing,” he remarked.

“Especially the one about wrapping a present and using the side to make sure the edges are sharp. You know that kind of thing is so basic I felt almost patronized by Netflix for actually making me endure this for quite a few hours,” he added.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan, has been renewed for a second season.