Christina Applegate spills on Katey Sagal's impact on 'Married... with Children' set

Christina Applegate opened up about her deep bond with Katey Sagal, calling her a "safe space" on the Married... with Children set.

On the March 4 episode of Applegate’s MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Sagal joined them to talk about their lives and careers.

While looking back on her 11-season run on Married... with Children, Applegate said Sagal was more important to her than she even realised.

The 53-year-old actress admitted by saying, “You were a safe space for me. What made you so comforting to me is that you had lived. You had lived a lot of life and a lot of scarring and things had taken place and now you were on that side of strength, and I needed that.”

“I needed that so badly in my life: a stable person. And you were that stability to me always. I always knew if I came to you with something or I cried that you would comfort me, that I'd feel safe,” the Vacation star remarked, gushing over Sagal.

However, the 71-year-old Sagal, who was “newly sober” when Married... with Children started in 1987, revealed that she “was truly doing the fake it till you make it” method.

“It's so interesting because I was so new to my own inner journey because I was new to my own recovery journey, but along with that, I was learning very rapidly how to be honest with myself and to how important that is for all of us to be that way,” the Pitch Perfect star explained.

“And I did have that sense that there was nobody really for you to — I guess what I'm saying is I became very forthright with my journey, which I think opens the door for other people, i.e. you, Chrissy, to be forthright with yours,” she highlighted.

“And, you know, as you're saying, I provided a safe space for you; you were also providing that for me. Because I was learning so much about myself as a person that you would think I would be a mature person,” Sagal stated.