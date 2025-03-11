 
Geo News

Christina Applegate spills on Katey Sagal's impact on 'Married... with Children' set

'Friends' actress opens up about the deep bond and safe space Katey Sagal provided during their time on set

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Christina Applegate spills on Katey Sagals impact on Married... with Children set
Christina Applegate spills on Katey Sagal's impact on 'Married... with Children' set

Christina Applegate opened up about her deep bond with Katey Sagal, calling her a "safe space" on the Married... with Children set.

On the March 4 episode of Applegate’s MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Sagal joined them to talk about their lives and careers.

While looking back on her 11-season run on Married... with Children, Applegate said Sagal was more important to her than she even realised.

The 53-year-old actress admitted by saying, “You were a safe space for me. What made you so comforting to me is that you had lived. You had lived a lot of life and a lot of scarring and things had taken place and now you were on that side of strength, and I needed that.”

“I needed that so badly in my life: a stable person. And you were that stability to me always. I always knew if I came to you with something or I cried that you would comfort me, that I'd feel safe,” the Vacation star remarked, gushing over Sagal.

However, the 71-year-old Sagal, who was “newly sober” when Married... with Children started in 1987, revealed that she “was truly doing the fake it till you make it” method.

“It's so interesting because I was so new to my own inner journey because I was new to my own recovery journey, but along with that, I was learning very rapidly how to be honest with myself and to how important that is for all of us to be that way,” the Pitch Perfect star explained.

“And I did have that sense that there was nobody really for you to — I guess what I'm saying is I became very forthright with my journey, which I think opens the door for other people, i.e. you, Chrissy, to be forthright with yours,” she highlighted.

“And, you know, as you're saying, I provided a safe space for you; you were also providing that for me. Because I was learning so much about myself as a person that you would think I would be a mature person,” Sagal stated.

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn's son Malcolm stole show at parents' wedding video
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn's son Malcolm stole show at parents' wedding
Kate Middleton wins hearts with curtsy to King Charles
Kate Middleton wins hearts with curtsy to King Charles
Billy Joel shares heartbreaking update for fans amid health concerns
Billy Joel shares heartbreaking update for fans amid health concerns
Bruce Willis's wife shares major message amid Gene Hackman's death video
Bruce Willis's wife shares major message amid Gene Hackman's death
Gigi Hadid spills on romance with Bradley Cooper: 'It's not easy'
Gigi Hadid spills on romance with Bradley Cooper: 'It's not easy'
Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show
Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show
'The Bachelor's Alexe Godin breaks silence on her elimination
'The Bachelor's Alexe Godin breaks silence on her elimination
Gigi Hadid gets candid about healthy coparenting dynamic with Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid gets candid about healthy coparenting dynamic with Zayn Malik