 
Geo News

Kate Middleton wins hearts with curtsy to King Charles

The Princess of Wales, accompanied by her husband Prince William, bowed in complete curtsy to the King

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Kate Middleton wins hearts with curtsy to King Charles

Kate Middleton won hearts of thousands of royal fans as pictures of the Princess of Wales greeting King Charles on the Commonwealth Day emerged online. 

Last year, both the king the and Princess Catherine missed the Commonwealth Day service as they underwent treatment for cancer but both were present for Monday's occasion, one of the major royal events of the year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Princess Kate performed a curtsy in display of grace and respect towards the monarch as King Charles and Queen Camilla walked past her.

Kate Middleton wins hearts with curtsy to King Charles

According to the British media, historically, both males and females have bowed and curtsied at all times when greeting people who are of higher royal rank than they are, including family members. The gesture is often very subtle, and used as a sign of respect for the royal family. 

The Buckingham Palace had previously announced that Kate Middleton would also be joining the royal family members at the service.

Prince Edward and Prince Andrew were not present on the occasion while Princess Anne showed up to support her brother.


John Mulaney, Olivia Munn's son Malcolm stole show at parents' wedding video
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn's son Malcolm stole show at parents' wedding
Billy Joel shares heartbreaking update for fans amid health concerns
Billy Joel shares heartbreaking update for fans amid health concerns
Christina Applegate spills on Katey Sagal's impact on 'Married... with Children' set
Christina Applegate spills on Katey Sagal's impact on 'Married... with Children' set
Bruce Willis's wife shares major message amid Gene Hackman's death video
Bruce Willis's wife shares major message amid Gene Hackman's death
Gigi Hadid spills on romance with Bradley Cooper: 'It's not easy'
Gigi Hadid spills on romance with Bradley Cooper: 'It's not easy'
Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show
Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show
'The Bachelor's Alexe Godin breaks silence on her elimination
'The Bachelor's Alexe Godin breaks silence on her elimination
Gigi Hadid gets candid about healthy coparenting dynamic with Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid gets candid about healthy coparenting dynamic with Zayn Malik