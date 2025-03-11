Brandi Glanville in agony as mysterious illness ravages her face and teeth

Brandi Glanville recently got candid and spoke out about a mysterious and distressing health issue.

Taking to her official account on X (previously Twitter) on March 8, the 52-year-old TV personality and former model shared her health update, revealing that she has had many symptoms from what she believes are “parasites” in her face.

Glanville wrote, “I have painful lumps. 1 in jaw bone area, 1 on the side of neck & 1 in back of neck.”

“I have chills & a constant oily foul tasting drainage from face into mouth. It's acidic & is eating away at my teeth. Plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen. Drs at Kaiser say I'm fine :/ HELP ME,” she added.

Notably, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has shared many times that doctors still do not know what is causing her health problems.

Per People, on March 6, Glanville admitted that she has not been doing well lately, articulating, “When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication I was getting better. I looked normal but I couldn't afford to stay on them.”

“I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update,” the Traitors star noted.

For the unversed, she recently went to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow for assistance and got her neck and face biopsies done from him.

It is pertinent to mention that the reports showed “no cancer,” but Brandi Glanville is still awaiting the full results, which can take up to six weeks.