Queen Camilla asks Victoria Beckham unexpected question at royal reception

Queen Camilla and Victoria Beckham had a small conversation at Buckingham Palace during a recent event.

On March 11, Victoria attended a royal reception celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Women of the World (WOW) Festival.

During the event, Camilla welcomed the former Spice Girls member, where Victoria greeted the Queen with a graceful curtsy and offered a handshake.

The two share a sweet exchange in which Queen Camilla brought up a past royal event Victoria attended with her husband, David Beckham.

Camilla told the fashion designer, "Victoria, nice to see you," as quoted by People Magazine.

"Did you enjoy the Italian dinner at Highgrove? It was good fun," she asked about the previous event hosted by her and King Charles.

Victoria replied with a smile, "It was a lot of fun, thank you so much."

Queen Camilla and Victoria Beckham then continued to chat in lower voices before Camilla wrapped up their conversation with, "Everything was good, thank you so much for coming."

It is worth mentioning that Victoria and David have attended royal events previously. The most recent event they attended was a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in December.