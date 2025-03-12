Meghan Markle accused of ‘patronising' viewers with her Netflix show

Meghan Markle is called out for ill treating her viewers on new Netflix show.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has debuted her cooking series on Netflix titled ‘With Love. Meghan,’ 82 accused of alienating her viewers with her content.

Pop culture guru, Nick Ede, and Meghan’s friend told the 'A Right Royal Podcast': “I always look at everything I do…saying to myself ‘Do you care?’ and the first thing I did when I watched it was say ‘No I don’t care’. There was nothing about it that I cared for.

“I didn’t care about the way I felt I was being almost patronised, I didn’t care for the way that the guests were treated, I didn’t really care about the takeaway tips, I felt they were all pretty patronising.

“Especially the one about wrapping a present and using the side to make sure the edges are sharp. You know that kind of thing is so basic I felt almost patronised by Netflix for actually making me endure this for quite a few hours,” he concluded.