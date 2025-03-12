 
Dax Shephard talks about salary discrimination on ‘Parenthood'

Dax Shephard talks about his time on ‘Parenthood’ and salary discrimination

March 12, 2025

Dax Shephard admits he was visibly disappointed on the sets of his show ‘Parenthood’ due to wage discrimination.

The 50-year-old, on his Armchair Expert podcast, revealed that he was upset to find out he was paid the lost in the cast on the project

“There were 13 cast members, and we bought the gift,” he told guest and former costar Lauren Graham.

“You know, we would cumulatively chip in on whatever we were getting the crew and the amount of emails that would go back and forth to decide whether we're getting this mug or this  f---ing [gift] ...it was impossible.”

“I know I was making among the lowest of all the actors,” he continued before jokingly adding, “I was kinda like get them a mug, man.”

He explained, “I’d always figure it out. I’d either get in a conversation where I’d get it out of them or I’d back channel through an agent. I would figure it out.”

