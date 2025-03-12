 
Gal Gadot opens up on raising daughters in a 'confusing world' of filters

The Wonder Woman star is mother to four daughters, Alma, 13, Maya, eight, Daniella, three, and Ori, 12 months

By
Web Desk
|

March 12, 2025

Gal Gadot revealed her fear of raising her four daughters in a world full of fake filters, creating false beauty standards.

In a recent chat with DuJour Magazine, the 33-year-old actress confessed that she feels like growing up in her era was easier as compared to the present time when there was no social media.

During the discussion, she compared her role as the Evil Queen, who is jealous of the protagonist's ageless beauty, in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White.

"I always tell my kids that for me, growing up was so much easier than it is for you," she began.

Gadot went on to say, "They grew up with all these filters. With curated postings. They think it's real, not knowing that it's been totally filtered and retouched. I tell them, ''Whatever you see out there, it's false, not true.'' It's a very confusing world for a girl."

Giving insights into her household, she admitted that it is opposite to her "very, very quiet" home where she grew up.

"If you come to my house, they laugh, they fight, they cry. It’s a whole range of emotions, and I love it. Yes, it’s a lot. I juggle. I do my best and we have help and my husband does the best job as a dad. I don’t sleep a lot," she laughingly shared.

This came after Gal spoke up about her terrifying symptoms she suffered in her fourth pregnancy, including blood clots.

The incident occurred in February 2024, when she was expecting her daughter Ori, who turned one last week, with her husband, Jaron Varsano.

