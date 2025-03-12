Jessica Simpson leans on these men amid 'heartbreaking' Eric Johnson split

Jessica Simpson penned a tribute to people who stood by her during her heartbreaking split from husband Eric Johansson.

The 44-year-old country crooner took to her instagram account and shared that JD McPherson has supported her during. her hard time.

Acknowleging other people, who she is grateful for their help, were Stanton Edward, Chad Copelin, Pete Lyman, John Osborne, George Sluppick, Chris Gelb, Schuyler Howie and Daniel Bacigalupi.

Especially noting about her songwriter pal Lucie Silvas and her husband John Osborne, she wrote, "Writin’ with @luciesilvas, who is not only my dear friend and songwritin’ partner, but my go to therapist and her hubby."

Simpson went on to say, "The one only bad ass guitar player, musician and patient creative @jinglejohnosborne was truly my saving grace towards the end of EP1, another tune w this power couple coming soon..."

"Off of my Nashville Canyon Playlist, we were inspired by the fierce attitude, energy and soulful guts of Brittany Howard, from an Alabama Shakes. Pre-save #NashvilleCanyon now using the link in bio," she concluded her caption.

Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, rushed to the comment section, showing support to her sister, "Yes, queen sister .. express your honesty, and hotness. We are here for you."

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica Simpson and her ex-husband, Eric Johnson, share three children: daughters Maxi, Birdie, and son Ace Knute.