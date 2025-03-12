 
Lady Gaga reveals what she thinks of a blade of grass being her engagement ring

Lady Gaga talks openly over her fiancé Michael Polansky

By
Web Desk
March 12, 2025

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recently tugged at heartstrings by giving fans the inside scoop into her proposal.

She shared everything on Tuesday’s episode of the Howard Stern Show.

In it she explained that the entire proposal featured two rings, the first being a blade of grass that her fiancé initially proposed using.

“He got me two rings and one of them was the blade of grass and that’s the first one he proposed with,” she explained during her appearance on the show.

And while “I love them both,” she explained. Still “the blade of grass, you can’t replace something that has a meaning like that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Gaga has previously spoken about it as well with E! News and similarly gushed over her fiancé adding “He said to me, ‘If I ever proposed to you, how do I do that?'”

“And I said, ‘Just get a blade of grass from the backyard and wrap it around my finger.’ And he did. He did that when he proposed.”

