Gigi Hadid reveals why she feels lucky in relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid has opened up about why she feels lucky in her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

In an interview with Variety, the American model candidly talked about a backing she got from her beau.

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” the Ocean's 8 actress began by saying.

Referring to her two-year-long relationship with The Hangover actor, she continued, “And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve.”

“And you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

Emphasizing the support she received from her boyfriend, Hadid told the outlet, “I respect him so much as a creative and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief.”

Before concluding, the s 29-year-old model shared, “For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

For those unversed, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been together since 2023.