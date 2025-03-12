Meghan Markle told to ‘reframe narrative' after brutal reviews on Netflix show

Meghan Markle has been urged to either ignore criticism or rethink her role in With Love, Meghan after the Netflix show received harsh reviews.

The eight-part series featured Meghan’s cooking and hosting tips alongside celebrity friends but failed to impress many viewers.

Despite the backlash, a second season is already in production. PR expert Ed Coram-James said Meghan can either continue unfazed or "reframe the narrative" by becoming more authentic.

Speaking with The Mirror, he said, "On With Love, Meghan, the duchess is glowing, surrounded by seemingly close friends and family, in stunning Montecito, which she calls home.

"She seems happy — it's her passion project — she's experimenting and is lucky enough to have the resources and platform to share her passion," he added.

"Some people have compared her to Brooklyn Beckham, not knowing his forte, but experimenting with everything from cooking to photography, and I don’t think this is a bad thing at all.

"Perhaps she simply won’t care about the reviews and expected bad feedback if she has any self-awareness. It might be best to simply ignore them and continue doing what she does best: making headlines as she continues her journey post-royal life."

However, the expert said Meghan must "reframe the narrative, explaining, "Meghan has experience pivoting in the media — take her Oprah interview, for example, where she took ownership of her own story.

"Moving past these reviews will require her to lean into her authentic self even more, perhaps by showing up more prominently in the content and being more transparent about her involvement.

“She’s recently returned to Instagram but could be doing more with it, such as taking her audience behind the scenes of her work."