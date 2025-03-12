Denise Richards slams daughter's plastic surgery decision

Denise Richards has slammed her eldest daughter, Sam Sheen, for choosing to undergo plastic surgery.

During the March 11 episode of reality show, Denise Richards And Her Wild Things, she candidly discussed her daughter’s decision to have a nose job.

"For my daughter to want to get her nose done,” the television personality revealed. “It made me so sad that Sami wanted to.”

“I feel bad that she feels like she has to live up to my nose or whatever the f*** because I don't want them to feel they have to look a certain way," she added.

Referring to her divorce from Charlie Sheen, Denise continued, "There were times I wanted to move the kids out of L.A. and I couldn't because of where I worked. And they have two parents in this f****** business. I feel bad."

Sam admitted, "It's a really hard feature on my face. I'm just so excited to finally be done with this frickin' honker stuck on my face."

Before concluding, Denise's daughter shared, "I'm really trying to think if we lived in, like, Alabama and I worked a normal job and I wasn't on social media. I probably would still want a nose job."

For those unversed, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006. The former couple share two daughters, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19. Later, Denise adopted a daughter, Eloise, in 2011.