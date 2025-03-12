 
Geo News

Anthony Mackie reveals how Eminem 'tricked' him on the set of '8 Mile'

Anthony Mackie makes surprising revelation about how Eminem 'tricked' him during '8 Mile's' iconic rap battle scene

By
Web Desk
|

March 12, 2025

Anthony Mackie reveals how Eminem tricked him on the set of 8 Mile
Anthony Mackie reveals how Eminem 'tricked' him on the set of '8 Mile'

8 Mile hit theaters, one of Eminem’s co-stars, now a beloved Marvel superhero, is sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the film.

Released in 2002, 8 Mile marked Eminem’s feature film debut, loosely based on his early rap battles in Detroit. 

However, the film also served as the first big-screen appearance for another rising star, Anthony Mackie. 

As per Daily Mail, the actor, who played Papa Doc, went on to become a major figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson, a.k.a. the new Captain America.

In a recent interview on The Pivot Podcast, Mackie recalled how Eminem, whom he called “a brilliant dude,” used a clever trick during their rap battle scene. 

According to Mackie, Eminem asked him for personal details under the guise of strengthening their on-screen rivalry. 

The next day, Mackie was stunned to hear those very details used against his character in the film’s climactic rap battle.

“I’m standing there like, ‘You’re talking about me! You’re not talking about Clarence!’” Mackie said with a laugh, joking that he wanted to fight Eminem for the unexpected move, as per the outlet. 

Despite the playful betrayal, 8 Mile launched Mackie’s Hollywood career. After appearing in The Hurt Locker, Notorious, and The Adjustment Bureau, he joined the MCU in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

He has since played Sam Wilson in multiple Marvel films and will reprise his role in Captain America: Brave New World and Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, 8 Mile remains a classic, earning $242.8 million worldwide and an Academy Award for Best Original Song (Lose Yourself).

Duchess Sophie gets emotional as she continues secret US visit
Duchess Sophie gets emotional as she continues secret US visit
Queen Camilla snubs Meghan Markle during key meeting at Palace
Queen Camilla snubs Meghan Markle during key meeting at Palace
Denise Richards slams daughter's plastic surgery decision
Denise Richards slams daughter's plastic surgery decision
George Clooney steps out in New York amid hair color controversy
George Clooney steps out in New York amid hair color controversy
Scarlett Johansson calls for a 'spicy' co-host for Jenna Bush
Scarlett Johansson calls for a 'spicy' co-host for Jenna Bush
Meghan Markle missed on major Royal role by rushing into Netflix deal video
Meghan Markle missed on major Royal role by rushing into Netflix deal
Prince Harry is stopping King Charles from doing anything to Meghan's name
Prince Harry is stopping King Charles from doing anything to Meghan's name
Meghan Markle told to ‘reframe narrative' after brutal reviews on Netflix show
Meghan Markle told to ‘reframe narrative' after brutal reviews on Netflix show