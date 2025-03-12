Anthony Mackie reveals how Eminem 'tricked' him on the set of '8 Mile'

8 Mile hit theaters, one of Eminem’s co-stars, now a beloved Marvel superhero, is sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the film.

Released in 2002, 8 Mile marked Eminem’s feature film debut, loosely based on his early rap battles in Detroit.

However, the film also served as the first big-screen appearance for another rising star, Anthony Mackie.

As per Daily Mail, the actor, who played Papa Doc, went on to become a major figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson, a.k.a. the new Captain America.

In a recent interview on The Pivot Podcast, Mackie recalled how Eminem, whom he called “a brilliant dude,” used a clever trick during their rap battle scene.

According to Mackie, Eminem asked him for personal details under the guise of strengthening their on-screen rivalry.

The next day, Mackie was stunned to hear those very details used against his character in the film’s climactic rap battle.

“I’m standing there like, ‘You’re talking about me! You’re not talking about Clarence!’” Mackie said with a laugh, joking that he wanted to fight Eminem for the unexpected move, as per the outlet.

Despite the playful betrayal, 8 Mile launched Mackie’s Hollywood career. After appearing in The Hurt Locker, Notorious, and The Adjustment Bureau, he joined the MCU in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

He has since played Sam Wilson in multiple Marvel films and will reprise his role in Captain America: Brave New World and Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, 8 Mile remains a classic, earning $242.8 million worldwide and an Academy Award for Best Original Song (Lose Yourself).