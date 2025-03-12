Netflix insider breaks silence on celebrity chef's attack on Meghan Markle show

Netflix has denied approaching celebrity chef Jameson Stocks to work on Meghan Markle’s show, With Love, Meghan.

The show came under fresh scrutiny after Stocks publicly slammed the series, calling it "terrible" and "painful to watch."

Stocks also claimed he was approached to consult on the project but turned it down as he didn’t want to be part of something that felt "forced and fake."

However, Netflix insiders refuted his claims, revealing that they did not approach the chef and insisted that development of the show hadn’t even started when he says he was contacted, per GB News.

Speaking with the publication, Stocks said he was approached during New York Fashion Week in February last year about consulting on a "mystery lifestyle programme.”

"I was asked last year by Netflix if I wanted to consult on a lifestyle programme. They didn't go into too much detail about who it was but I already kind of knew anyway,” Stocks.

"I felt like even if she produced a really great programme - which I was quite sceptical of - that I might get a little bit slammed for being a part of it."

"I didn't like the idea of me showing her how to do something and then it being forced and fake."

Stocks claimed he has been flooded with hundreds of death threats since voicing his criticism of the show.

"I've not gone in on somebody personally here because that's something I do not do and would not do," he told the New York Post. "All of a sudden, I'm getting death threats on me.”