Millie Bobby Brown recalls how she cold called Jake Bongiovi before romance

Millie Bobby Brown recalled how her romance with husband Jake Bongiovi began

Millie Bobby Brown is taking a trip down memory lane and reminiscing about the start of her love story with Jake Bongiovi.

Recalling how she met Jake, Millie told Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper: “We met through a mutual friend. My friend was going to college where he was going to college and I wound up getting his number, but never actually called him. I was single and was just kind of like, ‘I’ll put it in my phone.’”

“I just came home from work, and I was in my room and I thought, “I’m just gonna cold call people,” she recalled, adding that she the first person she called was Jake.

The Enola Holmes actress confessed to asking him if he was single, and he was. She then told him she was single too. The duo became friends and texted and called back and forth.

She noted that Jake “did not flirt with me once.”

“When I tell you I’m really good when I can sense that, like had no clue and I said to my mom, ‘You’re gonna have to sit in on a conversation I have with him and tell me. Are you getting that because I don’t know if he’s flirting with me or not,’” she shared.

She told her parents: “He’s either gonna be the maid of honor at my wedding or the groom.” I don’t know which one. I don’t know. He’s either gonna be my best friend or my husband.”

Her mom then “sat in on the conversation and she said, ‘He isn’t flirting with you. He doesn’t show any signs of interest,’ and he’s just so respectful.”

“One night, I just said to him, ‘I really like you and I really don’t want that to ruin our friendship because I really like our friendship. I do really like you and I just want you to know,’ and then he was like, ‘Wow, you’re so bold.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ and then the next day he was like, ‘I really like you too. We should meet,’ and so we met and then the rest is history.”