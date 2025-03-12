Future queen drops royal surname as she undergoes military training

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, the second child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, took her father for a ride in the CV-90 tank during her military training.

The Norwegian royal enjoyed the ride during her visit to the Princess' Battalion.

Princess Ingrid is currently in her first year of service with the Engineer Battalion.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is undergoing military training. She began her 12 months of military service as a conscript at the Combat Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord on January 17, 2024. Initially, she went through an eight-week recruit school, receiving basic military education. After completing the recruitment period, she was assigned a service position and underwent professional training with specific education, followed by departmental training and practice. She's using her second name, Alexandra, as a surname during her military service.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra

On the other hand, the headline of a 2023 report on the British royal family in Daily Mail read that "Prince George will not be expected to join the armed forces before becoming king breaking centuries of tradition."

The report referred to the first child of heir to the British crown, Prince William.

On March 12, 2025, The Telegraph quoted Britain's former Defence Secretary Lord Hammond as saying that young men are totally unprepared to fight a war for Britain, as he called for radical changes to combat the threat of Russian aggression.

He said that the UK must cut spending on benefits and pensions to help rebuild its defence industry, while also preparing citizens mentally for the potential risk of conflict.



