Angelina Jolie 'mulls' next move after Oscars snub

Reports say Angelina Jolie has set her mind on the next phase in her career

March 12, 2025

The Academy Awards snubbed Angelina Jolie, reports claimed after she was not nominated for her film Maria.

Now, a source told In Touch that the megastar is planning her next move after her alleged rival Demi Moore was nominated for The Substance.

“Angelina had Netflix's full backing, but CAA steered the entire company behind Demi [Moore]," the insider said.

"Look who won that little battle, and decisively at that. Everybody in town knows that Netflix spent ten times more money than Demi's team did to try and get her nominated, and that turned out to be millions of dollars down the drain,” the tipster tattled.

In the wake of two wins for The Substance in the Academy Awards, the source said Angelina has been facing a major issue in her career.

“This is really the worst result possible, and Angelina isn't sitting on a ton of finished work,” the bird chirped. “If she still wants to be an A-list leading lady, she's back to square one."

"She's never had a giant agency machine behind her the way Demi had this year with CAA. Angelina got steamrolled, and she knows exactly why.”

Though the 49-year-old won a nod in Golden Globe, the source pointed out, “The big question is, what is she gonna do about it? She needs to run into another movie because right now the cupboard is almost empty!”

