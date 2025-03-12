Khloe Kardashian reveals ONE thing she did not like about mom Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian admitted that she is not really a fan of her mom as her manager.

In a recent episode of the Khloé in Wonderland podcast, the 40-year-old Kardashian star discussed her ever-evolving work and personal relationship with her mom, Kris Jenner.

Jenner confessed on the show that she had never imagined having her grandchildren on their family TV show.

"I guess I could also never have imagined it to even include another generation, which is so amazing. Now my grandchildren get to shoot with us, or film with us," Jenner said. "Or even if they don’t want to film — be in the room. It’s the kind of thing where we can all work together.”

Khloe recalled it was challenging to have her mom as her manager, stating, "I also think our dynamic at the beginning, it was challenging — I know more so for Kourt and I for you to be our manager at first. Because we were like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re not going to boss us around. We don’t even want to do this!’ "

The Good American founder noted about a show in the past that she and her sister, Kourtney, did not want to participate in it but Jenner and Kim Kardashian forced them to participate.

"But then when you were like our manager and telling us what to do and where to go, it was hard for us to differentiate ‘mom’ and then a manager. It was hard for, I would say, the first few years," Khloe admitted.

“To get the rhythm," Jenner added.

"And I had respect for you as my mom, but I was like, ‘You are not my boss," Khloe said, adding, "That was my attitude towards you until I had to realize, okay, this is manager Kris."