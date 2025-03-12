Kevin Hart reflects on new doc about major Hollywood stars

Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood is the documentary Kevin Hart produced along with Jamie Foxx.



It focuses on Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, and leading stars in the industry.

In a chat with Extra, Kevin said on the premiere of the documentary in New York City, “I mean, listen, you're talking about information, and I think the one thing that our business lacks is the portal in which that information exists or where it exists, you know?

"It's a discovery. There’s not a volunteering platform that exists where people are saying, ‘Here is where you come to learn, to educate yourself, so that you can go and do better.’"

He continued, "The more that we get people talking about their story, the more that people are able to take tidbits and pieces away and apply it where and how they can."

"But it comes from information, so this was a moment for us to come together and be very proactive and just simply talking about our journey, talking about our reason, more importantly, talking about the discovery of success after getting to a place of success, and that's the real school," Kevin concluded.



Number One on the Call Sheet will be out on March 28 on AppleTV+.