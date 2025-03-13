Ayo Edebiri breaks silence on death threats she faced

Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, has a huge fanbase, but some seem toxic, too. Ayo Edebiri learned that from her experience.



It happened with a fake report in February 2024, which claimed The Bear actress was in the middle of replacing the 61-year-old in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, spread the rumour on his platform, writing, “Disney sucks.”

Given his massive reach, Ayo was under fire on a vast scale, not to mention from Pirates fandom.

Now over a year after the 29-year-old broke the silence in a post on Instagram.

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” she penned.

“LMAO. So not only is he double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he’s an idiot, but anyway. Life is, of course, a gift," she concluded.