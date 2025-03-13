 
Geo News

Ayo Edebiri breaks silence on death threats she faced

Ayo Edebiri opens up about the matter over a year later

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Ayo Edebiri breaks silence on death threats she faced
Ayo Edebiri breaks silence on death threats she faced

Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, has a huge fanbase, but some seem toxic, too. Ayo Edebiri learned that from her experience.

It happened with a fake report in February 2024, which claimed The Bear actress was in the middle of replacing the 61-year-old in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, spread the rumour on his platform, writing, “Disney sucks.”

Given his massive reach, Ayo was under fire on a vast scale, not to mention from Pirates fandom.

Now over a year after the 29-year-old broke the silence in a post on Instagram.

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” she penned.

Ayo Edebiri breaks silence on death threats she faced

“LMAO. So not only is he double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he’s an idiot, but anyway. Life is, of course, a gift," she concluded.

Prince William, Kate Middleton are controlling media exposure for kids video
Prince William, Kate Middleton are controlling media exposure for kids
Meghan Markle raises alarm within Netflix over new show video
Meghan Markle raises alarm within Netflix over new show
Kevin Hart reflects on new doc about major Hollywood stars
Kevin Hart reflects on new doc about major Hollywood stars
Khloe Kardashian reveals ONE thing she did not like about mom Kris Jenner
Khloe Kardashian reveals ONE thing she did not like about mom Kris Jenner
George R.R. Martin shares big update about major book
George R.R. Martin shares big update about major book
Ben Stiller gets honest about 'Severance' fan theories
Ben Stiller gets honest about 'Severance' fan theories
David Harbour's ex Lily Allen ready to call him out in public
David Harbour's ex Lily Allen ready to call him out in public
Angelina Jolie 'mulls' next move after Oscars snub
Angelina Jolie 'mulls' next move after Oscars snub