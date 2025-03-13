Khloe Kardashian slams ‘insulting’ half-sister label for Kendall, Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian opened up about "insulting" half-sister label for Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

In the recent episode of the Khloé in Wonderland podcast, the 40-year-old Kardashian star invited her mom Kris Jenner as a guest and had a deep conversation about her famous family.

Khloe specifically slammed people who question her sibling dynamics and call her younger sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, her half sisters.

"I absolutely despise when people call Kendall and Kylie our half-sisters," Khloe said to her mom. "Because I’m like no, those are my real sisters. I was born and raised with them, spent every minute with them and so I really find that insulting when people say that about us."

"I don't like that term. None of us like that term,” Khloe continued

Responding with a shocking reaction, Kris said, "I don't even think about that term or use that term," Kris said of her younger daughters, who she shares with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

"We never do," Khloe noted. "But just other people — I just hate when they label that ... I really, really hate that. And I don't hate a lot of things."

Recalling the time when Kris was expecting Kylie and Kendall, she said, "With Kendall and Kylie, I felt like I had two litters of kids and it was just so natural."

"From the day I got pregnant with Kendall and the day I got pregnant with Kylie, you guys were so involved in every discussion, every doctor’s appointment, decorating the nursery," the momager recalled.