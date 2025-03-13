 
Geo News

Meghan Markle raises alarm within Netflix over new show

Meghan Markle has left Netflix thinking about their future with the Duchess

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Meghan Markle has seemingly worried Netflix over the viewership of her new show.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has dropped the first season of her cooking show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ has not delivered a successful outcome to the streaming giant.

An insider, speaking to MailOnline. A Netflix insider has reportedly told the outlet: "It's not a runaway success."

The insider told MailOnline: "I know they filmed the shows back-to-back so in theory there is no second season it’s like with lots of Netflix shows it is already in the bag at the same time as the first one. What this does is allow edits to be made to the show from feedback from press and Netflix viewers. It’s clever and cost effective. So no the overall contract hasn’t been renewed yet. Netflix bosses are all worried now because they have invested a lot in the product line. They don't know when and how to roll it all out."

