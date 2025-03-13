 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘mindful' technique to spread positive word

Meghan Markle is trying to fix the narrative around her Netflix series

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Meghan Markle is seemingly trying to stay in control of the headlines with her latest social media move.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is sharing positive reviews from her recently dropped show on Netflix titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is doing so to snub criticism.

PR and social media expert Caitlin Jardine at Ellis Digital told GB News GB News: “The trick will be all about timing for Meghan, as whilst she should acknowledge conversations around the show, she should be mindful not to engage directly in anything controversial.

She continued: “By responding to comments and discussions around the show will allow her to remain in control of the narrative by sharing her perspective and answer any questions that viewers may have after watching.”

The expert noted: “However, to avoid getting caught up in any controversial discussion that may come back to bite her, she should instead focus on highlighting all of the positive elements of the show such as its themes of empowerment that align with her brand.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton are controlling media exposure for kids video
Prince William, Kate Middleton are controlling media exposure for kids
Meghan Markle raises alarm within Netflix over new show video
Meghan Markle raises alarm within Netflix over new show
Kevin Hart reflects on new doc about major Hollywood stars
Kevin Hart reflects on new doc about major Hollywood stars
Khloe Kardashian reveals ONE thing she did not like about mom Kris Jenner
Khloe Kardashian reveals ONE thing she did not like about mom Kris Jenner
George R.R. Martin shares big update about major book
George R.R. Martin shares big update about major book
Ben Stiller gets honest about 'Severance' fan theories
Ben Stiller gets honest about 'Severance' fan theories
David Harbour's ex Lily Allen ready to call him out in public
David Harbour's ex Lily Allen ready to call him out in public
Angelina Jolie 'mulls' next move after Oscars snub
Angelina Jolie 'mulls' next move after Oscars snub