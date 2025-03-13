Meghan Markle ‘mindful' technique to spread positive word

Meghan Markle is seemingly trying to stay in control of the headlines with her latest social media move.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is sharing positive reviews from her recently dropped show on Netflix titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is doing so to snub criticism.

PR and social media expert Caitlin Jardine at Ellis Digital told GB News GB News: “The trick will be all about timing for Meghan, as whilst she should acknowledge conversations around the show, she should be mindful not to engage directly in anything controversial.

She continued: “By responding to comments and discussions around the show will allow her to remain in control of the narrative by sharing her perspective and answer any questions that viewers may have after watching.”

The expert noted: “However, to avoid getting caught up in any controversial discussion that may come back to bite her, she should instead focus on highlighting all of the positive elements of the show such as its themes of empowerment that align with her brand.”