Kanye West shares shocking post again

Kanye West continues to share shocking posts. But his latest one involved a country star.



He is Morgan Wallen, who was previously under fire for his racist comment.

Taking to X, Ye shared a screenshot of a chat with the musician. In the conversation, the Chicago rap star has sent a swastika flag photo with the text, “It’s Ye.”

It’s unclear what Morgan replied because the screenshot did not show it. But the posts about Nazism have been common visuals on Kanye’s social media feed ever since he was allowed to get back.

“IM RACIST. STEREO TYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE,” the Donda hitmaker’s previous post read.

“I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THE **** ANTI SEMETIC MEANS. ITS JUST SOME ******** JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR *******.”

“I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT ******. IM A NAZI. ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE RACIST," Ye concluded.