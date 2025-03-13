Chrissy Teigen reveals daughter Luna disapproves of her outfits: ‘She’s very modest’

Chrissy Teigen revealed her daughter's surprising fashion choices that are opposites to hers.

The 39-year-old model made an appearance in a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends and talked about eldest daughter Luna's fashion choices.

Teigen told host Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Dwyane Wade that her daughter is "very modest" when it comes to clothes.

"Luna doesn’t like anything I wear ever," she admitted to the hosts.

Teigen went on to say, "She doesn’t like cleavage. She’s very modest. Except, you know how kids nowadays will wear crop tops with big baggy jeans and stuff? She tends to do like masculine stuff, so with me, when I get dressed up, she’s just very ... like, if she saw this, she’d be buttoning it up."

It is pertinent ot mention that Teigen shares four kids with husband John Legend, two daughters, Esti, 2, and Luna, 8, and two sons, Wren, 20 months, and Miles, 6.

In a previous interview with People, the model spoke about being a mom of four kids.

"For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies," she said, adding, "There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough. I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved."