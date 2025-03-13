 
Geo News

Chrissy Teigen reveals daughter Luna disapproves of her outfits: ‘She's very modest'

The model is mom to four children whom she shares with 'All of Me' singer John Legend

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Chrissy Teigen reveals daughter Luna disapproves of her outfits: ‘She’s very modest’
Chrissy Teigen reveals daughter Luna disapproves of her outfits: ‘She’s very modest’

Chrissy Teigen revealed her daughter's surprising fashion choices that are opposites to hers.

The 39-year-old model made an appearance in a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends and talked about eldest daughter Luna's fashion choices.

Teigen told host Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Dwyane Wade that her daughter is "very modest" when it comes to clothes.

"Luna doesn’t like anything I wear ever," she admitted to the hosts.

Teigen went on to say, "She doesn’t like cleavage. She’s very modest. Except, you know how kids nowadays will wear crop tops with big baggy jeans and stuff? She tends to do like masculine stuff, so with me, when I get dressed up, she’s just very ... like, if she saw this, she’d be buttoning it up."

It is pertinent ot mention that Teigen shares four kids with husband John Legend, two daughters, Esti, 2, and Luna, 8, and two sons, Wren, 20 months, and Miles, 6.

In a previous interview with People, the model spoke about being a mom of four kids.

"For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies," she said, adding, "There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough. I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved."

Kate Hudson reveals qualities she has in common with Matthew McConaughey
Kate Hudson reveals qualities she has in common with Matthew McConaughey
Meghan Markle ‘mindful' technique to spread positive word video
Meghan Markle ‘mindful' technique to spread positive word
How Gisele Bündchen is settling into motherhood after third son
How Gisele Bündchen is settling into motherhood after third son
Kanye West shares shocking post again
Kanye West shares shocking post again
Millie Bobby Brown gets iconic '90s wardrobe gift from Pamela Anderson
Millie Bobby Brown gets iconic '90s wardrobe gift from Pamela Anderson
Ayo Edebiri breaks silence on death threats she faced
Ayo Edebiri breaks silence on death threats she faced
Justin Bieber gets makeover on turning 31
Justin Bieber gets makeover on turning 31
Prince William, Kate Middleton are controlling media exposure for kids video
Prince William, Kate Middleton are controlling media exposure for kids