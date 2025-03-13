How Gisele Bündchen is settling into motherhood after third son

Gisele Bündchen is getting all the help from her older sons after welcoming her third child earlier this year.

The Brazilian supermodel, 44, is said to be "doing well" and gradually picking up pace towards normalcy.

"Gisele's doing well. She seems very happy and content," an insider told People Magazine. "She just focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived."

"She's slowly taking up yoga again now. She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim," they added.

The mom-of-three is reportedly getting plenty of support from her daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

"Her older kids are helpful with the baby. Gisele tears up when she sees all the kids together - she still can't believe she has a newborn. She feels very blessed,” the source went on.

Bündchen has previously spoken of her experience co-parenting her children as a single mom.

The Victoria's Secret model noted that the journey had been "tough" on the family in a September 2023 interview with People Magazine.

Later, she revealed in a different interview next year that her children operated under different rules when they were with her versus their father, and learning how to co-parent together was a work in progress.