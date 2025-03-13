Kate Hudson reveals qualities she has in common with Matthew McConaughey

Kate Hudson is still in awe of her chemistry with Matthew McConaughey, her costar in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

The actress recently took a trip down memory lane as she recalled working on the 2003 rom-com film.

“It was truly an amazing experience. And Matthew just brought it. And he always does," Hudson told Vanity Fair.

Hudon played magazine journalist Andie Anderson opposite Matthew, who stars as Benjamin Barry, an advertising executive who she secretly tests her theory with.

“With Matthew and I, it is just a very similar type of joie de vivre,” Hudson, 45, said of her chemistry with McConaughey in the film and in life.

“We love life, we lead with energy, very competitive by nature, we’re competitive with each other, very flirtatious, not afraid to be flirtatious.”

“I think there’s just a similar energy that somehow allowed us to be able to really connect onscreen and fall in love,” she added of her costar Matthew, who is now married to Camila Alves.

Hudson, who has also shared the screen with him in 2008's Fool's Gold, went on about the effect the movie had on her.

“It’s like, you have great loves of your life, and then, like, as actresses I think you have great loves in your work,” Hudson said of McConaughey. “And he’s one of my great loves. And I think that just is something that happens when you meet and you feel that chemistry.”

“I feel really lucky that I got to experience that with someone as talented and as fun as Matthew,” she said.

The duo reunited again in 2023 in an Instagram live chat, marking the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. “[With] respect to our now-partners, we do kiss nicely,” Hudson said at the time. “It was always a very nice kiss.”

Hudson has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since 2021.