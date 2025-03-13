Princess Diana ‘greatest worry' if she were alive

Princess Diana would be devastated over Prince William and Prince Harry’s fight, says her former lover.



The former Princess of Wales, who famously dated James Hewitt after her separation from King Charles, would be upset over her kids in a hostile relationship.

He said: "Any mother would be grief-stricken over the separation we've seen between Harry and Wills. Do you think she would have been able to make a rapprochement possible?"

James then continued: "I think any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift, as you put it. And she'd do her best to try and get them together," he said.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.