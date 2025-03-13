Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she is ready to shave her head again

Millie Bobby Brown is looking forward to shaving her head again, but this time for a role she will take in real life.

The Stranger Things star appeared in a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast and told the host upon asking that she loved the experience of shaving her for her role in the Netflix series.

However, Brown, who tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, revealed that she may shave her head again in the future for a special purpose

"I always tell Jake for my first baby, I wanna shave my hair off," Brown noted. "I don't know. I just feel like it was really liberating. Would suggest it for anyone, any girl."

Upon Cooper's push, Brown confirmed that she will actually shave her head right before giving birth.

"Maybe like right before I'm about to give birth. Because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with," Brown shared, adding that she just wants to take care of her baby.

"Why deal with my hair? I think it's such a liberating experience, like to be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I'd like to have that experience as a woman."

In a previous interview on an earlier episode of the Smartless podcast, Brown talked about having kids.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," Brown noted at the time. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."