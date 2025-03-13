Jennifer Lopez stays unbothered by Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s close moment: Source

Jennifer Lopez holds no ill feelings for Jennifer Garner, after her recent photos with ex-partner Ben Affleck, sharing a hug.

Following Garner and Affleck's viral snaps of being too close while at Samuel's birthday bash, a source revealed to People that Lopez, who parted her ways with ex-husband Affleck in 2024, "isn't bothered" by the pictures "at all."

"Jennifer Garner knows what it is and knows what it is not. And people are reading into it in a way to create drama where there is none," the tattler shared.

As per the insider further said, the Atlas star "doesn't feel betrayed," adding, "I think the two Jens are great admirers of the other, and I think they're all co-parenting."

"There is no animosity. They are friendly," the tipster said, adding, "We're always pitting women against women. In this case, it's just not the truth."

This report came after Garner and Affleck's recent meeting to celebrate their youngest child's 13th birthday at a paintball party, which created reunion buzz of the former couple.

However, a source told the outlet on March 5 that "they have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out," adding, "Most of the time, the kids are around too."