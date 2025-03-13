Blake Lively shares 'mom hack' amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively is staying active on social media despite frequent backlash amid her legal battle.

The Gossip Girl alum, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a 19-photo carousel post, featuring photos of her, her Another Simple Favor costars and more in Austin, Texas.

One of the photos showed the mom of four dressed in a black swimsuit with a matching cover-up around her waist, donning brown paper bags as shoes.

The actress then gave a background story as she reposted the photo on Instagram Stories.

"Barton Springs Park Bathroom. Your kid forgets their shoes, but you have yours on. So naturally, you given[sic] them yours. Then you mom hack…" she wrote alongside picture of her seemingly holding hands with one of her daughters.

She continued, "Paper Bags [tick emoji] No Shoes [tick emoji] No Problem [tick emoji]."

Lively, who married Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds in 2012, has since welcomed three daughters Betty, 5, Inez, 8, and James, 10, and a son Olin, aged 2.

The recent post comes despite heavy criticism for not keeping a low profile amid her controversial lawsuit involving her It Ends With Us costar and director, who is suing her for $400 million, citing defamation and extortion.

The lawsuit was a response to her sexual harassment complaint against him and accusing him of launching a smear campaign against her.

Since then, the actress has made several public appearances including SXSW Film & TV Festival and Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special.