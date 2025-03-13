Meghan Markle’s given strict warning due to her controversy loving nature

Meghan Markle’s issues with self-image have just sparked some major conversations and have led to some tricks being shared.

PR and Social media expert Caitlin Jardine at Ellis Digital made these comments in her interview with GB News.

Her conversation with the outlet started with her hypothesizing Meghan’s intentions with the increase Instagram usage and led her to accusing the Duchess of only wanting to “remain in control of the narrative” with everything.

She also noted what people should expect from it all moving forward and admitted, “Meghan Markle’s next steps on Instagram will be crucial in keeping up her image and brand, now that her Netflix show has been released.”

And “the trick will be all about timing for Meghan, as whilst she should acknowledge conversations around the show, she should” also “be mindful not to engage directly in anything controversial.”

Because “responding to comments and discussions around the show will allow her to remain in control of the narrative by sharing her perspective and answer any questions that viewers may have after watching.”

And thusly “Ignoring criticism around her show could only cause it to hang around for longer, potentially encouraging more negativity with viewers frustrated with her lack of response.”

Still though she also noted a caveat and said, “however, to avoid getting caught up in any controversial discussion that may come back to bite her, she should instead focus on highlighting all of the positive elements of the show such as it’s themes of empowerment that align with her brand.”

And in case “criticism does however become quite apparent with many left with a negative response to her show, an alternate route to engage directly with this would be for her to put out out a more sincere and indirect statement as a post on Instagram.”

“As we have seen with many celebrities and influencers on Instagram who have been placed into a negative light, reinforcing her personal values and mission would prove to be a lot more effective than a defensive response, to avoid adding fuel to the fire.”

Before signing off the expert also shared what she believes to be a recipe for success for Meghan because “Her brand largely focuses on her journey navigating motherhood, wellness as well as advocacy for important causes, and her Instagram should continue to reflect this.”

Hence “as long as she partners with other like minded brands and influencers, that allow her content to come across as genuine, she can reinforce her credibility and relevance on the platform,” the expert concluded and signed off saying.