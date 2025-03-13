Gisele Bundchen jumps back into fitness regime just a month after baby no 3: Source

Gisele Bundchen is getting back to her workout routine to regain her figure after welcoming her son in February.

As per a recent report by People, the supermodel who welcomed her son with beau Joaquim Valente last month, has "slowly" started doing yoga after nurturing the newborn for a month.

The Brazilian beauty has gained some lbs after her third pregnancy, and in order to tone her down she has started working to shed some weight.

The Devil Wears Prada star is grateful for the joy and love her children bring for her and emotionally at a stable state as per the source.

"Gisele's doing well. She seems very happy and content," the insider told the outlet. "She just focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived."

"She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim,' the tipster added.

"Her older kids are helpful with the baby. Gisele tears up when she sees all the kids together - she still can't believe she has a newborn. She feels very blessed."

It is pertinent to mention that Bundchen also shares two kids, 15-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian, with ex-husband Tom Brady.