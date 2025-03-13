What to expect from 'John Wick: Chapter 5'

John Wick: Chapter 5 has been confirmed but Keanu Reeves' participation is still a mystery.

Lionsgate executive Jenefer Brown recently addressed the continuation of the Baba Yaga saga, revealing where fans can expect the titular hitman to return.

"This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways," Brown told ComicBook.

"Of course, we've announced we're working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spin-offs to come, a TV series, video game," she said.

"We've shared that we're developing a fifth John Wick film … [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out."

"Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie, and [we] can't wait for that to release to the world."

DigitalSpy noted that the Ana de Armas-starring spin-off is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4—meaning it is likely for Reeves to reprise the role of Wick.

However, Chapter 4 left off with little evidence of Wick's survival, and Reeves confirmed it when he turned down hopes of a comeback.

"You know, the character's dead. He died in John Wick: Chapter 4," he told Extra last week.

"I know, in Hollywood you can... I know, I know, it's the Hollywood story. Right now, there isn't [any plans]."