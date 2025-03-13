Meghan Markle's ‘horrid' intentions for making amends with old UK staff comes to light

Meghan Markle's ‘horrid' intentions for making amends with old UK staff comes to like

Following the release of the People magazine article that detailed how Meghan Markle treated her staff on the Netflix show, experts have started swarming in with their own two cents on the matter.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich is one of them, and she spoke about everything with Fox News Digital.

Her conversation with the outlet included some candid points, namely the fact that perhaps past reviews got to her.

After all, “One would hope she listened to and cared about how horrifically bad all her previous staff have felt.”

Or on the other hand “perhaps she is bending over backwards to make amends for all those past grievances of her numerous staff members who have quit and reported exactly the opposite.”

And “numbers, unfortunately for Meghan Markle, don’t lie,” Ms Fordwich noted.

Plus, “there are too many members of the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club,” so “… One can guess who contacted People.”

For those unversed with the comments made by the people in question, Meghan made them feel ‘seen’ throughout the filming process.