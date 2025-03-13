 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's ‘horrid' intentions for making amends with old UK staff comes to light

Meghan Markle’s decision to change up the narrative to her treatment of staff gets the spotlight

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Meghan Markles ‘horrid intentions for making amends with old UK staff comes to like
Meghan Markle's ‘horrid' intentions for making amends with old UK staff comes to like

Following the release of the People magazine article that detailed how Meghan Markle treated her staff on the Netflix show, experts have started swarming in with their own two cents on the matter.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich is one of them, and she spoke about everything with Fox News Digital.

Her conversation with the outlet included some candid points, namely the fact that perhaps past reviews got to her.

After all, “One would hope she listened to and cared about how horrifically bad all her previous staff have felt.”

Or on the other hand “perhaps she is bending over backwards to make amends for all those past grievances of her numerous staff members who have quit and reported exactly the opposite.”

And “numbers, unfortunately for Meghan Markle, don’t lie,” Ms Fordwich noted.

Plus, “there are too many members of the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club,” so “… One can guess who contacted People.”

For those unversed with the comments made by the people in question, Meghan made them feel ‘seen’ throughout the filming process. 

Meghan Markle ‘keeping her head up' amid Netflix show chaos
Meghan Markle ‘keeping her head up' amid Netflix show chaos
What to expect from 'John Wick: Chapter 5'
What to expect from 'John Wick: Chapter 5'
King Charles faces fresh heartache, desperate to see Archie, Lilibet
King Charles faces fresh heartache, desperate to see Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle hit with harsh reminder about her standing: ‘No one knows you alone'
Meghan Markle hit with harsh reminder about her standing: ‘No one knows you alone'
Millie Bobby Brown claps back at 'age remarks'
Millie Bobby Brown claps back at 'age remarks'
Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she is ready to shave her head again
Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she is ready to shave her head again
Gisele Bundchen jumps back into fitness regime just a month after baby no 3: Source
Gisele Bundchen jumps back into fitness regime just a month after baby no 3: Source
Khloe Kardashian gets real about being managed by mom Kris Jenner
Khloe Kardashian gets real about being managed by mom Kris Jenner